Saturday, October 14 - 30 by Ninety Theatre in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — You could win $100.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has your invitation.

All you need is your imagination.

It’s all at a place called 30 by Ninety Theatre.

That’s the location where pumpkin carvers, ages 12 and up, are invited for a contest happening on Saturday, Oct.14.

Let the carving begin at 10 a.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories