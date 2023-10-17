NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It will be a “spooktacular” time on Saturday, Oct. 21, with the Krewe of Boo parade.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez got a preview of the parade.

Witches, bats and werewolves are all creatures featured on floats part of the Krewe of Boo parade.

“All the floats will have Halloween-themed props on the front of them,” said Chief Spookster and Captain of Krewe of Boo Brian Kern.

Kern says his parade is more than just fun floats with “boo-tiful” throws.

“I try to buy things in the USA that you can eat, consume, or wear. Things that aren’t going to end up in dumpster,” Kern said.

The Krewe of Boo will continue to have several popular throws.

“The usual suspects like PJ’s Coffee, Elmer’s Chee-Wee’s, Aunt Sally’s Pralines and this year we are adding Peep’s and glow in the dark beads. We are not throwing metallic beads because no one picks them up anymore,” Kern said.

Lots of treats make Krewe of Boo “eerie-sistible.”

“New Orleans by far is America’s haunted city and it makes sense to have the premier Halloween parade in the city of New Orleans,” he said.

Kern resurrected the Krewe of Boo parade in 2013 and it has since grown.

“We have over 630 riders, around 250 people are coming in from out of town to ride. We have 45 marching groups, and they will be marching in between the floats,” Kern said.

This parade prides itself on being very family-friendly.

“Good for all ages. We have a playlist for all the floats with no songs with profanity,” he said.

No tricks just treats, and now, Krewe of Boo feels like a Halloween Mardi Gras.

“It is like everything in New Orleans. It takes a few years before it becomes engrained in the fabric of the culture, and it is now there. I think people expect it and they really want to see it,” he said.

Krewe of Boo starts at Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street at 6:30 p.m.

There are several other Krewe of Boo events this weekend.

On Friday night is the Captain’s Masquerade Ball at Republic from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Flow Tribe will be performing.

At 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, there will be the New Orleans Zombie Run, followed by a block party and then the parade.

After the parade, the afterparty “Monster Mash” will be held at Generations Hall.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts