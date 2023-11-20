MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — An online auction of a rare Jimmy Buffett painting raised big bucks for a Mandeville girl battling cancer.

The Jimmy Buffett painting by Garland Robinette was sold by Heritage Auctions for $137,500.

(Courtesy: Tony Fay Public Relations)

The money raised will help with medical treatment expenses for 7-year-old Marguerite Chenier, who was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor last year.

Marguerite’s grandparents bought the Jimmy Buffett painting ten years ago for $16,000.

Marguerite was diagnosed one year ago with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a highly aggressive brain tumor.

Marguerite’s family says research shows between 200 and 300 children are diagnosed with DIPG each year, and fewer than 10% survive for more than two years beyond diagnosis.

