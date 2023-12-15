METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — At the library, somewhere on some shelf, you’re bound to find a book about anything and everything.

Including peanut butter as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood discovers in the stacks.

Peanut butter, yes.

But where’s the jam?

The jam is just around the corner.

In a corner room.

A real jam.

With real musicians.

Led by Joe Kennedy at the keyboard.

Kennedy invites musicians to come make music once a month at the library.

The music is spontaneous.

It’s not perfect.

It’s not supposed to be.

But it is perfectly in a perfect corner at the library.

Check it out.

The next session is this Sunday, Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

