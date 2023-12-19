NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

And beginning to cook a lot like Christmas.

Well, that was the way to supposed to be according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

At Bakery Maid, the bakery that’s been in business since 1953, fruitcakes were the right recipe for the season.

That’s until supply chain issues.

Baker-in-Chief Greg Sorenson says, “we couldn’t get the quality ingredients we needed, and because of that we had to pivot to something a little bit different.”

And what was that something?

Birthday cakes.

Now, it’s beginning to look a lot like the biggest birthday cake factory in the South.

