NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s a taste-testing festival.

Top Taco.

A contest for the best.

The most creative.

And for the first time taco chef that WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to meet.

He’s Chef Pablo Reyes.

And he’s in the kitchen at Galaxie Tacos.

It’s in a building that was built to be a gas station back in the forties.

Chef Pablo is ready to make his first appearance at Top Taco!

