At St. Martin's Episcopal Church on Metairie Road.

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It’s more than just a pumpkin patch.

It’s maybe the oldest in the area.

At least one of the oldest continuous pumpkin patches.

It’s the St. Martin’s Episcopal Church pumpkin patch on Metairie Road may just be the longest continually running pumpkin patch in the area.

It’s at 2308 Metairie Rd. in the heart of Old Metairie.

It’s open through Halloween, Oct. 31.

The hours are 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

And on Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

