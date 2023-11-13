According to the folks who fix stuff, New Orleans is #1

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to the folks at Asurion, the repair shop that fixes stuff, New Orleans keeps them busy.

Anything that breaks, they fix.

Cell phones, laptops, anything with a button.

Everything but broken hearts discovered by WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

And now, these folks decided to do what only they could do.

They named New Orleans America’s Clumsiest City.

Close behind are Atlanta, Fresno, and Raleigh.

What’s common among clumsy cities?

Well, the weather is warm.

Football is popular.

And beverages flow freely.

