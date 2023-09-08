NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Popeyes just released its new ‘Sweet ‘N Spicy’ Wings and they have already become the best-selling product launch since the Chicken Sandwich launch back in 2019.

The Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings were released two weeks ago and have become the newest obsession on TikTok, known as “Swicy” for the sweet and spicy flavor combination.

The new wings feature garlic and ginger, so they are slightly sweet and slightly spicy. The wings are the creation of Popeyes VP of Culinary Innovation Amy Alarcon, who is also known as the woman behind the chicken sandwich.

Popeyes is already seeing long lines around the block with the demand for its new Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings.

Cars lined up for Popeyes’ new ‘Sweet ‘N Spicy’ Wings. Photo Courtesy of Popeyes.

