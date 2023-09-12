NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A historic hotel in the French Quarter, the Hotel Monteleone, is now creating new traditions with its brand-new Iberville Tower.

The new suites and rooms are part of a two-year, multi-million-dollar renovation. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez got a tour inside!

The Hotel Monteleone on Royal Street, in the heart of the French Quarter, has always been known for its historic elegance since 1886, but now, it’s taking hospitality to new levels.

WGNO went into the new Iberville Tower within the Hotel Monteleone to see the upgrades.

“We’ve taken the entire building and gutted it to the deck, no walls, removed all the air conditioning and heating, all the plumbing. It is all brand new,” Stephen Caputo, General Manager of the Hotel Monteleone said.

“We are selling it now as a hotel within a hotel,” he said.

They have taken about 90 rooms and converted them into 45 suites to make up the Iberville Tower.

“We are a 137-year-old building, and when you start knocking down walls, you will find things that aren’t in the blueprints,” said Caputo.

But what was in the blueprints was a plan to give guests a VIP experience in the hotel’s new tower.

Caputo showed off the Iberville King Suite, the Superior King Room, as well as the Double Room Suite.

“In the Double Room Suite, it is perfect for a family. You can have multiple people in the bedroom and then there’s a sofa bed in the other room,” he said.

The Double Room Suite has also become very popular for girls’ trips.

“You can have six to eight girls in here, and there are two bathrooms, so everybody has their own space,” Caputo said.

“In the Superior King Room, we have tried to maximize the space. We have built-in dressers and desks,” he explained.

“We have tried to bring a more residential feel into the building. It is very calming, soothing, almost spa-like and very comfortable,” he said.

Caputo went on to say, “We are very excited about the project and that we are finally able to launch it to the public.”

Another perk when you stay at the Iberville Tower is getting first dibs on seats at the world-famous Carousel bar, which are typically hard if you don’t get there early. You will also get two specialty cocktails if you are a guest in the Iberville Tower.

