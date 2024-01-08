NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Do you remember McKenzie’s king cakes? Back in the day, McKenzie’s was the spot to go for king cakes before it shut down.

The once-popular bakery is now being remembered at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum.

All lit up in hot pink neon letters, “McKenzie’s” is once again shining bright.

“That’s not fake neon, that’s real neon,” said the Founder of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, Liz Williams.

But it is only a sign to remember a once-bright spot in New Orleans’ culinary history. McKenzie’s still “ain’t ‘dere no more.”

“They were just kind of a go-to place. So many of the stores were sold, and they weren’t all sold at the same time, but by the 1970s it was over,” she said.

This historic, 20-foot McKenzie’s sign was refurbished by Big Sexy Neon and sold to the Southern Food and Beverage Museum after a crowd-sourcing fundraiser.

“We needed about $7,000 to not only get the sign, but install the sign,” she said.

Williams says she hopes the sign will trigger fond memories of the beloved bakery.

“McKenzie’s was very much known for its king cake. McKenzie’s seems to be standard when people talk about what a king is. They were the first ones to put babies in king cakes instead of beans, and that tradition still goes on today. Only the babies are made of plastic now,” she said.

She went on to say, “The sign will be here year-round, lit and ready to tell people the story of king cake.”

The sign is the latest addition to the museum’s culinary and heritage sign gallery.

“We have a lot of signs. We want to make sure we have New Orleans signs. We want to save them,” said Williams.

