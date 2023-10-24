Ronald Penn gets the right recipe

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Slicing and dicing a day’s worth of whatever he might need, Ronald Penn realizes he’s got the right recipe.

For lunch, for sure.

And for his 25-year-old life.

Ronald is at Liberty’s Kitchen in New Orleans.

Liberty’s Kitchen serves up what it cooks in the cafe out front.

The cafe had been closed because of the pandemic.

Now, it’s back open.

