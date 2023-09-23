NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Fall is here! Saturday marks the start of the season. New seasons mean more fun New Orleans festivals to look forward to.

New Orleans is a hub for festivals. This fall season, celebrate the dropping temperatures and changing leaf colors with live music, local artisanry and tasty cuisine.

Check out the list below for some of the fun festivals happening this season.

September

Beignet Festival — Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. New Orleans City Park Festival Fairgrounds Adults $20. Children under 12 are free. Purchase tickets on the festival’s website.

— Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. Oktoberfest | Faubourg Brewing Co. — Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. Faubourg Brewing Co. FREE

— Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. NOLA X NOLA — Thursday, Sept. 28 – Sunday, Oct. 8 Venue and pricing details are available on the festival’s website.

— Thursday, Sept. 28 – Sunday, Oct. 8 National Fried Chicken Festival — Saturday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. New Orleans Lakefront $15- $120. Purchase tickets on the festival’s website. WGNO’s LBJ will emcee the festival.

— Saturday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. Westbank Heritage Festival — Saturday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m. Alario Center FREE

— Saturday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m.

October

Gentilly Fest — Friday, Oct. 6 – Sunday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Pontchartrain Park Playground FREE

— Friday, Oct. 6 – Sunday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Gretna Heritage Festival — Friday, Oct. 6 – Sunday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Downtown Gretna Single day is $30. Weekend pass is $60. Purchase tickets on the festival’s website.

— Friday, Oct. 6 – Sunday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Que Pasa Fest 2023 — Saturday, Oct. 7 – Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Lafreniere park Reserved seating $15

— Saturday, Oct. 7 – Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. International Art Festival — Thursday, Oct. 5 – Sunday, Oct. 8 Civic Theatre and Crescent Park Purchase tickets on the festival’s website. WGNO’s LBJ will emcee the festival.

— Thursday, Oct. 5 – Sunday, Oct. 8 Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival — Friday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. Lafayette Square Park FREE WGNO’s LBJ will emcee the festival.

— Friday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. Battle for the Paddle — Thursday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m Edward A. Dufrene Community Center. FREE

— Thursday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m Krewe of Boo! — Saturday, Oct. 21 French Quarter

— Saturday, Oct. 21 Treme Fall Fest — Saturday, Oct. 21 at St. Augustin Catholic Church FREE. Donations appreciated

— Saturday, Oct. 21 at Top Taco — Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. Lafreniere Park $50 – $135. Tickets can be purchased on the festival’s website.

— Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. NOLA Reggae Fest — Friday, Oct. 29 at 2 – Saturday, Oct. 28 – 29 at 12 Congo Square $0-$125

— Friday, Oct. 29 at 2 – Saturday, Oct. 28 – 29 at 12 LGBT Halloween New Orleans — Tuesday, October 31

November

34th New Orleans Film Festival — Thursday, Nov. 2 – Sunday, Nov. 12 Various locations To purchase passes, visit the festival’s website.

— Thursday, Nov. 2 – Sunday, Nov. 12 Bayou Bacchanal — Friday, Nov. 3 – Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. Congo Square $50-$75. Purchase tickets on the festival’s website.

— Friday, Nov. 3 – Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. 51st Annual Fall Festival — Saturday, Nov. 11 – Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. Destrehan Plantation $9 per adult, $5 per child under 12, free for children 5 and under

— Saturday, Nov. 11 – Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. Water Lantern Festival — Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Louis Armstrong Park $22.98 – $55.99. Children under 7 are free.

— Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Sober Fest — Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. The Sugar Mill $10 in advance, $15 at the gate

— Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Oak Street Po’Boy Festival — Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. Oak Street $9 – $10

— Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

