HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — It’s almost takeoff time for the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow bringing some aerobatic fun.

Taking flight over the weekend on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, WGNO’s Kenny Lopez gives a first look at what you can expect!

“This is absolutely a family experience, Chair for the Hammond North Shore Regional Airshow Lacy Landrum said.

Families will be excited to see old war planes take to the skies with aerobatic tricks.

“We bring in all these acts from across the nation and other nations. Our wingwalkers this year are from Canada,” Landrum said.

Carol Pilon and Kelly Garvin are wingwalkers with Third Strike Wingwalking.

For them it’s like Cirque Du Soleil in the sky.

“Very extravagant! We actually walk around the plane while it’s in flight,” Pilon said.

Of course they wing walk wearing harnesses, and clips that are attached to steel cable tethers.

“Three points of contact. Don’t get ahead of yourself, and don’t lose precision in the attempt to make up speed,” Garvin said.

These wing walkers hope their bravery is contagious.

“Whatever you are working towards, keep working towards that. You can make it,” Garvin said.

In addition to the plane tricks there will be pyrotechnics.

And if you feel like going up yourself, the airshow offers rides in helicopters like they used on the TV show, “M.A.S.H.”

“Drone perspective as a human is pretty neat. I liked that,” helicopter rider Steve Zaffuto said.

The Airshow runs both Saturday and Sunday at the Hammond Regional Airport. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. The shows start at 11:00 a.m.

This year there will be a tribute wall as a salute to service. The wall is an 80-foot replica Memorial wall.

The organization also offers a free app with all the latest information about the airshow.

