Utopian Gaming in Gretna is the perfect place to play

GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — Even if you don’t have a clue, they do.

The folks who run Utopian Gaming.

It’s in Gretna.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is saving a seat for you.

Utopian means perfect.

Owner Gene Dixon, a one-time sheriff’s deputy says, “One thing I saw a need for was families to have a safe place to gather and that’s what inspired this.”

This place is a pop culture piece of paradise for gamers of all ages.

They pay by the hour to play.

The library of games here looks like the Library of Congress.

Monopoly.

Clue.

Operation.

And many more.

