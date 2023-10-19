NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A local bakery wants its pastries to become good luck goodies for the New Orleans Saints, as the team struggles on the field.

Ayu Bakehouse in the Marigny is creating several different kinds of breads and pastries just for Saints fans.

Kelly Jacques said her “team” is baking up “the flavors of home that just remind you of where you are, and you have, like, the whole city rooting for you.”

One of the specialty breads, is the bakery’s “Boudin Boy.”

It’s boudin, topped with soft-boiled eggs, wrapped in croissant dough and baked perfect for munching on at games.

The bakery also makes a “mufaletta breadstick” and a “Saints sourdough bread” with the Saints fleur de lis symbol dusted in flour on top.

“For all of history,” said Jacques, “people have gathered around bread. Bread brings people together. Today, is the time we all come together and rally around the Saints and break bread together.”

Ayu Bakehouse is located at 801 Frenchmen Street.

