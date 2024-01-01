Chef Jamie Warrick has the right recipe

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — What’s old is what’s new.

It’s an old recipe for the new year.

It’s a deep dish serving of good luck.

And it’s in the good hands of New Orleans Chef Jamie Warrick.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood in the kitchen with the chef who’s got the right recipe, all right.

It’s Hoppin’ John.

Basically, it’s black-eyed peas and rice.

With a few added attractions from Chef Jamie.

The crop comes from a field not far away.

And from the folks who’ve had the luck of the last one hundred years.

It’s Camellia brand.

The folks who pack peas and beans and lentils, too.

It’s a family business that started as a French Quarter stand.

Nobody splits from these peas.

And when Chef Jamie Warrick dishes her Hoppin’ John, it’s good from the first day of the year to the last lucky bite.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts