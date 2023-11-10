COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — By the time he was walking and talking, now 10-year-old Finley Portman was perfecting his game.

His game of soccer.

He’s gotten so good, he’s been invited to an international soccer camp in Spain.

It’s in Barcelona.

That’s five thousand miles away from his home in Louisiana.

The fifth grader is determined to pay his own way.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood serves up Finley’s idea.

He’s making charcuterie boards.

To purchase a charcuterie board made by Portman, visit his GoFundMe page.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories