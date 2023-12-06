NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Every holiday season, the Ritz-Carlton decorates its lobby with a gingerbread streetcar featuring celebrities with ties to New Orleans.

This year, “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts is featured.

Some of the other celebrity riders featured on the gingerbread streetcar this year include fitness guru Richard Simmons, LSU coach Kim Mulkey, performer Bianca Del Rio, Grammy award-winning musician Jon Batiste, Soul Queen of New Orleans Irma Thomas, Saints Quarterback Derek Carr, chef Emeril Lagasse, Rex the King of Carnival, actor John Goodman, musician Jeremy Davenport and pop star Britney Spears.

“She’s such an icon of Louisiana broadcasting and broadcasting in general. We are really proud to have her on,” said Senior Communications Manager at Ritz-Carlton New Orleans Annie Jones.

