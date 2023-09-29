NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — You don’t have to wait until the holidays to put that pumpkin on your porch, and you definitely don’t have to go to Starbucks to get your pumpkin spice fix.

While the Louisiana temperature hasn’t quite dropped yet, coffee shops across the New Orleans area are getting into the fall spirit with drinks, treats and even cocktails inspired by the season.

WGNO asked local coffee shops what they’ll be serving this fall. Here’s what they had to share:

Cherry Coffee Roasters

This Uptown coffee shop is serving up a few coffee options, including an Oatmilk Pumpkin Pie Latte that uses pie spices to bring the pumpkin pie flavor, Mexican Hot Chocolate or Spicy Mocha, a Cinn City Punch, an Apple butter martini, a Pumpkin Spice White Russian, a Splash of Cinn, pumpkin cranberry bread and maple bacon scones.

(Courtesy: Cherry Coffee Roasters)

(Courtesy: Cherry Coffee Roasters)

(Courtesy: Cherry Coffee Roasters)

4877 Laurel St.

Hours: Monday-Friday: 6:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday-Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Mammoth Espresso

Located in the Warehouse District, Mammoth Espresso was started by barista Jonathan Riethmaier and is dedicated to serving “meticulously crafted espresso, coffee and tea alongside house made treats,” according to its website. Riethmaier said although the shop has a regular rotation of signature drinks, guests can look out for a New Old Fashioned made with espresso and bourbon maple syrup that is sure to give “fallish” vibes.

(Photo by Michael Tucker)

(Photo by Michael Tucker)

821 Baronne St.

Hours: Monday-Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday-Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



Mojo Coffee House

A Freret Street favorite, Mojo Coffee House prides itself in being one of the first coffee shops in the city to bring handcrafted pour-over methods, according to its website. The coffee house will be offering a variety of fall drinks including a Spiced Pear Spritz that “tastes like the holidays but is still over ice,” said owner Angela Jackson. She also said guests can expect to see a Smores/Campfire Latte, a Maple Cinnamon Latte, a Pumpkin Chai, a Toffee Nut Latte and a Chaider.

(Photo by Alexis Reyes)

4700 Freret St.

Hours: Monday-Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday-Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.



The Station Coffee Shop and Bakery

This Mid-City coffee shop and bakery started from owners Jonathan and Megan Walker’s love for coffee, pastries and the unique building, according to The Station website. During the fall season, The Station will be offering a gingerbread syrup for its beverage program and an Apple Pecan Spiced Morning Bun.

(Courtesy: Megan Walker)

4400 Bienville St.

Hours: Weekdays: 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekends: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



French Truck

Known for its iconic image of the yellow truck, French Truck is offering a Pumpkin Spice Praline Latte that “combines the warm and comforting flavors of fall into a single, irresistible cup.” The drink is available hot or iced.

(Photo by Wayne Jones)

(Photo by Wayne Jones)

1200 Magazine St., 217 Chartres St.

Hours: Monday-Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday-Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

4536 Dryades Street

Hours: Monday-Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Revelator Coffee Company

Revelator Coffee Company released its fall menu consisting of four different lattes including a Harvest Spice Latte, a Spiced Butterscotch Latte which takes a seasonal twist on a nostalgic flavor, a Caramel Apple Latte made with granny smith apples and a caramel sauce, and an Apple Cinnamon Latte made with granny smith apple puree and ground cinnamon.

637 Tchoupitoulas St.

Hours: Daily: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



Baldwin & Co. Coffee + Bookstore

Baldwin & Co. Coffee + Bookstore is offering a line of lattes designed to not only keep guests warm but also boost their immune systems. The fall menu includes a Hawthorne Berry Latte, a Turmeric Golden Latte, a Brah-man Latte, a Three Fruits Latte and an Ashwagandha Latte. Each latte has its own immune-boosting ingredient to “keep you feeling your best during this cozy season.”

(Courtesy: Baldwin & Co. Coffee + Bookstore)

(Courtesy: Baldwin & Co. Coffee + Bookstore)

(Courtesy: Baldwin & Co. Coffee + Bookstore)

(Courtesy: Baldwin & Co. Coffee + Bookstore)

(Courtesy: Baldwin & Co. Coffee + Bookstore)

1030 Elysian Fields Ave.

Hours: Monday-Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Mr. Wolf Espresso & Books

Located in the Warehouse District, Mr. Wolf Espresso & Books is offering four new drinks with fall-inspired flavors including a Maple Cold Brew made with a small batch maple syrup, a Turmeric Latte made with a house-made turmeric blend, a Hazelnut Mocha made with espresso, steamed milk, chocolate syrup and hazelnut syrup for a “rich and nutty flavor combination” and a Maple Pecan Latte made with espresso, steamed milk, and a blend of maple syrup and pecan flavors.

(Courtesy: Mr. Wolf Espresso & Books)



(Courtesy: Mr. Wolf Espresso & Books)

900 Camp St.

Hours: Weekdays 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



The Vintage

This Magazine Street restaurant is known for its coffee, beignets, wines, bubbles and bites. To get in the fall spirit, The Vintage is serving up a selection of beignets, including a Pumpkin Pie Beignet and an Apple Pie Beignet. For coffee, the restaurant is offering a Pumpkin Pie Latte and a Maple Brown Sugar Latte. Boozy options will include an Earl Grey cocktail called The Minister’s Cocktail, a carrot shrub old fashioned called What’s Up Doc? and a nutty spin on the classic Manhattan.

3121 Magazine St.

Hours: Weekdays: 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Weekends: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.



New Orleans Roast

Looking to bring the coffee shop vibes to your house? Grab your viral ghost blanket, light a fall-scented candle and brew some coffee at home. New Orleans Roast has a selection of ground coffee flavors on its website year-round with a Southern Pecan that includes “flavors of creamy pralines and a rich, buttery finish” and a Bourbon Pecan that includes “flavors of brown sugar, whole pecans and bourbon flavoring.”

