NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s turkey time.

And it’s time to go on the road.

Inside the Mobile Kitchen from Copeland’s.

The Louisiana name that stands tall for food.

And family.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is serving up this Thanksgiving feast.

The cookbook, Secrets of a Tastemaker, is available from the Al Copeland Foundation which raises money to cure cancer.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts