NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s called American Ghost Walks.

A tour of the most ghostly ghosts across the USA.

Of course, the tour’s newest and soon-to-be best city is New Orleans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is taking you to Hotel Monteleone.

And here in the heart of the French Quarter, the ghosts are ready for you.

Shark Tank is Friday, Oct 27 at 7 p.m. on WGNO.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories