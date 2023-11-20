It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the record, it’s the day.

It’s Neighbors Day.

It all starts at 9:00 a.m. with free pizza, snowballs, beer, and music.

It’s Friday, Nov. 24 at Peaches Records in New Orleans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood invites you to the day Peaches Records invites the entire neighborhood to celebrate.

