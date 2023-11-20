NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the record, it’s the day.
It’s Neighbors Day.
It all starts at 9:00 a.m. with free pizza, snowballs, beer, and music.
It’s Friday, Nov. 24 at Peaches Records in New Orleans.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood invites you to the day Peaches Records invites the entire neighborhood to celebrate.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- USPS shipping changes coming in January
- 6 in 10 hoping to avoid politics at Thanksgiving: survey
- Appeals court hears Trump’s bid to halt gag order in election interference case: Listen live
- Supreme Court declines to review Derek Chauvin’s conviction in George Floyd’s murder
- You can order more free COVID tests ahead of the holidays: Here’s how