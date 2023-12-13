NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dec. 13 happens to be pop superstar Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday. In celebration, organizers of the first-ever Taylor Swift convention, which will be in New Orleans, gave WGNO’s Kenny Lopez a preview of what’s in store for the “Swiftie Convention.”

“Swiftie” and convention organizer Rebecca Fox is spinning and shaking with excitement and anticipation for the first-ever Taylor Swift convention in New Orleans from Oct. 24, 2024, to Oct. 28, 2024.

The convention will take place at the Holiday Inn Downtown-Superdome.

The convention will coincide with Taylor Swift’s three “Eras” tour shows at the Superdome on Oct. 25, 26, and 27 in 2024.

“As far as I know, it is the first ‘Swiftie’ Convention ever, like in the whole world,” she said.

Organizers say 700 “Swifties” booked for the hotel that weekend, and a total of 1,500 fans are joining in on the Taylor Swift-themed events.

The convention will include a “Swiftie” second line parade, a “Swiftie” streetcar ride, trivia, scavenger hunts, breakfast, brunch, a dance party, a pajama party, a karaoke party, a pool party, a friendship bracelet-making party and more.

There will also be Taylor Swift-themed food and drinks during the convention.

“There are so many activities for Swifties of all ages and we’re so excited about it. There’s a lot of people coming in from all over the world,” Fox said.

At the convention, there will also be plenty of “Swift Swag” as auction items and contest prizes.

“We have signed vinyl and signed CD’s. We have the ‘Lover’ vinyl which is extremely rare, and valued at $750,” she said.

Fox went on to say, “We also have her ‘Wonderstruck’ perfume which is very rare and out of stock.”

“Back in the day Taylor Swift had a doll that was sold at Big Lots for $5, but now the dolls are worth $200,” Fox said.

All of the Taylor Swift convention events are open to the public, but you will need a ticket to get in.

Nicole Dubuclet, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Holiday Inn Downtown-Superdome said, “This is a great opportunity for the City of New Orleans, as well as the hotel. This puts our hotel on another level because we are super close to the Superdome, and I don’t think people realize how close we are. To be able to host an event for Taylor Swift is phenomenal. Very magical, and I think they will have fun.”

For tickets and more information visit The Friendship Bracelet Project website.

