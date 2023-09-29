NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The new musical “A Wonderful World” about the life and loves of iconic jazz legend Louis Armstrong will make its debut at the Saenger Theatre from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez caught up with the cast of the new musical and talked to the performers who play all four of Louis Armstrong’s different wives.

For ticket information, visit the theatre’s website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts