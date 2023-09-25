NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s a big day.

It’s Friday, Sept. 29.

And it’s National Coffee Day.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood saying, “cream and sugar”?

And Felton Jones says, let me show you how to cup a cup of PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans.

Jones is the Chief Roastmaster and Brand Ambassador for PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans.

And for New Orleans Roast Coffee, the official coffee of WGNO Good Morning New Orleans

To find the best cup of coffee in the world, Jones travels the world.

And part of what he does to find the perfect cup is called “cupping”. It’s a combination of sipping and slurping and spitting out the coffee.

Jones has the perfect palate.

That’s how you get the perfect cup of coffee.

