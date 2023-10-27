METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — St. Therese Academy in Metairie is hoping classic cars can raise money for special needs students on Saturday, Oct. 27.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez previews their second annual “Phoenix Fest Car Show.”

St. Therese Academy is a school for exceptional learners with special needs, and they are revving up their engines for their car show.

It is a fundraiser for the school, and to enter your classic car, there’s a $30 registration fee for the classic cars.

“We will park out here in the field. We will have food, fun, games for kids and the public to come look at all the cars,” school parent and organizer of the car show Chad Huesman said.

Many of the cars you’ll see at the car show are from the 1930s through 1970s.

Huesman started this fundraiser because of his 7-year old son, Austin who’s a student at St. Therese.

“First off my son loves school, once my son says he loves school, I’m a dad who’s all in. For me to do this for them brings joy to see these kids flourish,” Huesman said.

Last year, the fundraiser raised $50,000, and this year they are hoping to exceed that amount. In the past, they were able to get new carpet, window coverings, and new air conditioning with the money raised.

Head of School at St. Therese Academy Dr. Melissa Roussel said, “All these little things our exceptional child would need, that’s what it goes toward to better enhance our students. It helps to keep our tuition lower.”

Cool cars for a cool cause! The car show runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It’s free to attend.

“I feel so blessed that we have this green space at St. Therese Academy that we can host all these cars literally on our back lot,” Roussel said.

St. Therese Academy serves students from Pre-K through 12th grade.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.