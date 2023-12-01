NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For one Tulane family, their love for the “Green Wave” football team spans generations. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez explains being a Tulane fan is truly a family tradition.

“My dad’s name is Mickey Marsh and he attended Tulane in late 1940s and early 1950s. He came down from New York and from the day he set foot on campus it was love at first sight,” Barri Bronston, a Tulane employee and fan said.

In his time at Tulane, his love for the “Green Wave” grew, making him a lifetime fan.

“If Tulane won, he’d be in the best mood. We’d go out to dinner, go shopping, anything. That’s one of the best memories I have growing up,” Bronston said.

Marsh’s daughter, Barri, now works at Tulane and says her dad was a die-hard fan until the day he died.

“He was bleeding green wave until he passed away in 2019,” she said.

Marsh never got to see Tulane win the AAC Championship or the Cotton Bowl. They are now defending their AAC title, but Barri made sure her dad still was part of the party!

“I just had the urge to go to the cemetery and decorate it with pom-pom’s, Tulane beads, and just talk to him and say hey, we did it,” she said.

Bronston went on to say, “Just going there and celebrating with him, it meant the world to me. Hopefully he heard me, and he was listening and cheering right along with me.”

For Barri and her family, Marsh’s love for the football team has caused a “Green Wave” effect.

“My dad had such confidence in Willie Fritz and what they could do with the team,” she said.

Barri now has her dad’s class ring from when he graduated in 1952. She also has his Tulane art hanging in her office. All this to remind her of her dad and proving when you’re a Tulane fan, your love for the “Green Wave” never dies.

Barri mentioned that she plans to go back to the cemetery and celebrate another Tulane Championship victory with her dad again this year.

