NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s called otherWorlds.
It’s a circus.
And the kind of show you’ve never seen before.
Until now at the Joy Theater.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is saving you a seat.
It’s this Sunday, Sept. 24.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
The show starts at 8 p.m.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Stories
- Rupert Murdoch stepping down as chair of Fox and News Corp.
- Chain, chain, chain | Hanging by a chain at this New Orleans circus
- Moose charges, headbutts and stomps on woman walking her dog on Colorado trail
- Destination Louisiane: Have a sweet time at New Iberia’s Sugar Cane Festival
- Shake Shack testing recipe tweak for select items, including fan-favorite