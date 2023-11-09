NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s a gift to veterans.
It’s from Carnival Cruise Line.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood at the Port of New Orleans with Chris Nelson with Carnival and Fernando Rivera from Veterans Health Care System Southeast Louisiana.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Stories
- Could ‘Killer Clown’ tattoo solve mystery in 23-year-old NYC subway death?
- New Orleans man sentenced in cocaine trafficking scheme
- Student at Nashville’s Belmont University dies after being hit in head by stray bullet
- It’s National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. Here are some deals to help you celebrate
- Former Sen. McSally says she was sexually assaulted during run