NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For a third consecutive year, Louisiana will be represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Riding aboard the gator float this year will be Amanda Shaw.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez talked with her before she headed out to New York City.

From The Big Easy to The Big Apple, Shaw will be performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time.

Louisiana’s very own Cajun fiddler, Shaw, is no stranger to parades living in Louisiana, and now, she’s fiddling her way to New York.

“Everyone grew up watching Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Someone is cooking and the TV is on. My favorite balloon was always Snoopy,” she said.

Shaw says this is an incredible honor.

“I now get to be a part of that history,” she said.

History is in the making for Shaw, who will be performing on the Louisiana 60-foot “Celebration Gator” float, the longest float in the parade.

“All the fun things Louisiana represents when we are coming down the streets of New York City. Being a part of that tradition, just to be a tiny part in that big tradition is so meaningful,” she said.

Grammy winner Jon Batiste and country singer Alex Smith from Alexandria will also perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts