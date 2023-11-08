KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) — Pop superstar Britney Spears’ childhood home in Kentwood, Louisiana is up for sale and going for $1.2 million.

Britney Spears grew up in this 1.87-acre, three-bedroom home at 14550 Greenlaw Church Rd. in Kentwood.

Keller Williams Realty Services is now the realtor selling Spears’ former family home, which is 2,300 square feet.

According to Zillow, the home still has the dance studio inside where the pop star trained when she was young.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez talked with realtor Yvonne Hulsey, who’s selling the home. She said that inside the home, there are even several paintings Spears drew as a kid.

Those interested in purchasing the home can call Hulsey at (985)-969-5058.

