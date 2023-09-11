BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — He was born to be here.
Or Borne to be here.
He’s Dan Borne.
He’s the Voice of LSU’s Tiger Stadium.
And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood in the press booth as Dan Borne gets ready for some LSU home football.
