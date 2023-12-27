NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s a New Orleans legend.
And a big drink of the city’s history.
Pat O’Brien’s in the French Quarter.
It’s been in the bar business now for 90 years.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood invites you to the birthday party.
