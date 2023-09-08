NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s tattoo time.

That’s because a big tattoo party is in town.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is inking you in.

It’s the 5th Annual New Orleans Tattoo Arts Festival.

It’s Sept. 8 through Sept. 10.

That’s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

At the Morial Convention Center.

Among the 200 tattoo artists waiting for you, The Black Ink Crew is in town.

To purchase day passes visit the festival website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories