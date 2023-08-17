HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — At the original Rouses Market.
Where it all started back in 1960.
History is happening again in Houma.
It’s Rouses’ first drive-thru.
And what you get when you drive through is Rouses’ famous fried chicken.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood driving through this brand-new drive-thru.
The chicken is double-dipped in the batter.
It’s from the Rouses’ family recipe that goes back three generations.
