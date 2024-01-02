BAY ST. LOUIS, MS. (WGNO) — Like most Mississippi 15-year-olds, this kid has homework.

His name is Jimmy Chilimigras.

And his homework is mostly math.

No problem for Jimmy.

He’s pretty good at solving problems as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood discovers.

At school, Jimmy calculates that he could have a career as a CPA, a Certified Public Accountant.

That is some day.

Well, someday was the other day when Jimmy took the CPA exam.

And he passed it.

And that makes Jimmy Chilimigras at fifteen, the youngest CPA on earth.

