And Dr. Jack Saux fights his own cancer battle

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — You’re invited to party with a pirate.

His name is Jack E. Saux, III.

And he’s a doctor.

A medical oncologist.

The purpose of his once-a-year party is to raise awareness of local nonprofit groups that support people affected by cancer.

The party is Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Columbia Street Tap Room in Covington.

It all starts at 6 p.m.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has your invitation.

