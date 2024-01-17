NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s that time of year.

The time that turns mere mortals into royalty.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says all you need is to take a bite of King Cake Season.

That’s the story of Brendon Oldendorf.

On a trip across the South, he sampled 227 different King Cakes.

All to proclaim himself, the King Cake King for all times.

