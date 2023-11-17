On a roll. On 6 wheels. On the way.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Want a sandwich?

How about a cup of hot chocolate?

At the University of New Orleans, service is on a roll.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says the service is rolling across campus with a robot.

A team of robots, in fact.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts