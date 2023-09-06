NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s quite a collection.
From a 2008 Rolls Royce.
It’s a white, Phanton four-door sedan.
Just 30,732 miles on this big baby.
It’s one item up for auction at Crescent City Auction Gallery.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has a sneak peek.
The estate sale is September 8 and 9.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Stories
- ‘Mr. Brightside,’ ‘Shake It Off,’ ‘Jolene’ among 2024 candidates’ favorite songs
- Firefighters making headway in Louisiana wildfires, Tiger Island now 65% contained
- Comer seeks unredacted emails between Hunter Biden associates and White House aides
- New Orleans mayor holds weekly news conference
- Why the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class is a game-changer in the automotive industry