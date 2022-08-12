Sherri will air Monday-Friday at 9:00 AM on WGNO.

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedienne, actor, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd brings her inimitable, authentic, and comedic perspective to daytime this fall with her own nationally syndicated talk show, SHERRI.

Sherri’s warm, relatable and engaging personality will shine through as she offers her fun and flirty take on pop culture and trending topics to the daytime audience. As America’s favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show will feature celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration, and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism.

Sherri said “September 12th can’t get here fast enough. Hosting my own talk show is a dream come true and I’m so excited to take viewers on this joyous journey. My new show will be something truly fun and fresh, a daily hour of entertainment escapism with plenty of laughter, fun and flirtiness as I give my take on pop culture. And I’m so glad to have such an awesome team helping to make this magic a reality.”

