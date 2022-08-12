Karamo starts September 19 at Noon, Monday-Friday on NOLA38 The CW.

Reality television personality, author, and activist Karamo Brown comes to daytime talk on NOLA38.

Karamo takes the best elements of daytime drama and utilizes his unique personal journey and innate ability of personal connection to address a wide range of topics, including infidelity, race, parenting, and complex family dynamics. Karamo’s fresh voice gives thoughtful and genuine advice to each of his guests.

Karamo is the next generation of compelling relationship-based talk – Weekdays at 12:00 PM Noon, premiering September 19th on NOLA38 The CW!