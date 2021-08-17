A fully accredited Catholic university in New Orleans, the University of Holy Cross (formerly Our Lady of Holy Cross College) offers more than 65 majors and programs to more than 1,300 students. With 154 faculty members and a student-faculty ratio of 13:1, students enjoy a personalized academic experience on an active campus where they are encouraged to explore spiritual values and pursue service opportunities.

Some of the university’s most distinctive programs are in Business, Education, Counseling and Healthcare. The university was founded in 1916 as a mission of the Marianites of Holy Cross, whose distinguished history of educating minds and hearts dates to 1848.

Classes begin August 23 and there’s still time to register! Visit https://uhcno.edu for more information and to apply for admission or call (504) 398-2175