The ADA has declared February as National Children’s Dental Health Month. Taylor Dental Group reminds parents and children the importance of developing good oral habits. Regular checkups with the dentists at Taylor Dental Group are as important as annual wellness visits with your primary doctor.

Good oral habits include brushing twice a day especially before bedtime, flossing after every meal and brushing or scraping the tongue to remove bacteria and odors.

Helping our children is the important part of what Taylor Dental does for families. We’re making sure that all children have access to dental care services. Taylor Dental is committed to reducing the need for future extensive dental work & keeping kids healthy through preventative dental care & a range of community & educational programs.

