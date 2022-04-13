South Paws Offers Veterinary Dentistry & Oral Surgery

South Paws now offers Advanced Veterinary Dentistry services for small animals. Our veterinary experts make South Paws the perfect choice for your pet’s health. Ask your family veterinarian about your pet’s oral health during your next visit.

Endodontics (Root Canal)

Periodontal Therapy

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Orthodontics

Restorations (Cavity Removal)

Prosthodontics (Crown Therapy)

Feline Dentistry

Pediatric Dentistry

Advanced Geriatric Dentistry

South Paws Veterinary Specialists is located at 2631 N Causeway Blvd in Mandeville, LA 70471.

Call 985-809-1590 or visit southpawsvetspecialists.com/veterinary-dentistry/ for more information.