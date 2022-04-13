South Paws Offers Veterinary Dentistry & Oral Surgery
South Paws now offers Advanced Veterinary Dentistry services for small animals. Our veterinary experts make South Paws the perfect choice for your pet’s health. Ask your family veterinarian about your pet’s oral health during your next visit.
- Endodontics (Root Canal)
- Periodontal Therapy
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- Orthodontics
- Restorations (Cavity Removal)
- Prosthodontics (Crown Therapy)
- Feline Dentistry
- Pediatric Dentistry
- Advanced Geriatric Dentistry
South Paws Veterinary Specialists is located at 2631 N Causeway Blvd in Mandeville, LA 70471.
Call 985-809-1590 or visit southpawsvetspecialists.com/veterinary-dentistry/ for more information.