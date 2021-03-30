The Riverwalk Outlet

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk is a premier first-to-market outlet shopping center located in the heart of downtown New Orleans. Featuring over 75 retailers and restaurants on the bank of the majestic Mississippi River, The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk offers shoppers and diners an experience like no other. Major national brands include Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Nordstrom Rack, Le Creuset, Levi’s, Calvin Klein Underwear, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Bahama Outlet, Forever 21, Coach, The PUMA Store, and Guess. Guests enjoy discounts of 25% to 65% every day at these beloved designer brands.

Call 504-522-1555 or visit https://www.riverwalkneworleans.com/ for more information.