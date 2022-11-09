Ponseti’s Shoes, now in their 54th year, started in 1965 when Jack Ponseti decided the children’s footwear industry needed more attention. He created a whole store focused specifically on children’s needs.

Ponseti’s carries children’s footwear of all shapes and sizes. From the playground to the classroom, they have the shoes for your child’s needs.

For the brands you love and the great service you’re familiar with, visit Ponseti’s Shoes.

New location: 3501 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 70002

Visit them online at ponsetis.com.