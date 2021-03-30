With 20 years of experience cooking in the finest restaurants, Chef Charles “Peewee” Armstrong is excited to present his vision to you and all our guests. Our caring and committed staff will ensure you have a fantastic experience with us. “My mom and dad were both chefs at the Marriott, so growing up, it was always about who makes the best gumbo, who cooks better,” said Armstrong, now 37 and focus on succeed his goals and vision on welcoming Peewees Crabcakes On The Go. Nola Crabcakes and Seafood Carry-Out Restaurant.

Peewee’s Crabcakes has two locations. MLK location 504-264-7330 and Gentilly 504-354-9884.

Please visit https://peeweescrabcakes.com/ for more information.