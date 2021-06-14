Northshore Plastic Surgery

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WDVM) — The Ocean City Police Department arrived at the area of 12th Street and the Boardwalk around 8:28 pm Saturday evening.

According to police, they approached a large group vaping on the boardwalk and informed them of a local ordinance that prohibits smoking and vaping outside of the designated areas on the Boardwalk. Police say the group dispersed but one suspect was seen starting to vape again. Police approached the group again and the suspect refused to provide identification and became disorderly.